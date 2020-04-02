The Hoosier Daily: April 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
How did Trayce Jackson-Davis' freshman season compare to others?
In-state OL Zen Michalski "amazed" by Indiana offer
Taylor Lehman joins as 3 #iufb players prepare for the NFL Draft
Five defensive backs who could be breakout stars in 2020
Tweets of the Day
Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020
My Computer Preseason Top 26— College Football Rankings ™ (@CFBRanking) March 31, 2020
1 Ohio St
2 Alabama
3 UCF
4 Clemson
5 Wisconsin
6 Oklahoma
7 UGA
8 Florida
9 Penn St
10 ND
11 LSU
12 Memphis
13 UNC
14 Oregon
15 Texas
16 Indiana
17 USC
18 Auburn
19 Okla St
20 App St
21 Minn
22 ULL
23 Kentucky
24 Nebraska
25 Texas A&M
26 Iowa St
Congratulations to the best in the business. I had the pleasure to work with him with the @Giants and he showed me the difference between good and great. @IUCoachWellman pic.twitter.com/X8Yv0jbUXC— BEAST (@BMarshall) April 1, 2020
Tiawan Mullen is one of the five defensive backs profiled here. #iufb https://t.co/grQC2SMre3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 1, 2020
Introducing your assistant coaches for the Lopes 📋🏀 #LopesUp— GCU Men's Basketball (@GCU_MBB) April 1, 2020
📝 https://t.co/kNsbdVKAE9 pic.twitter.com/IERwMLE2j8
Headlines
IU basketball player review: Trayce Jackson-Davis is the biggest key to 2020-21 season -- Indianapolis Star
Krueger won't take extra year; other local IU athletes in holding pattern -- Evansville Courier & Press
ON APRIL 1 IN IU HISTORY: TERPS TAKE TITLE -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football seniors struggle to prepare for NFL Draft due to coronavirus -- Indiana Daily Student
IU players, coaches recall last time sports world stood still -- The Herald Bulletin
IU Basketball Great Cody Zeller Talks Home Remodeling, Holds Q&A Session -- The Daily Hoosier
----
