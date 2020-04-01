In-state 2021 offensive lineman Zen Michalski received his Indiana offer Tuesday and had plenty of positive things to say about the Hoosiers.

Floyd Central offensive tackle Zen Michalski is part of a "freak" class of players coming out of Floyd Central in 2021, which isn't the typical case for most classes out of his Class 5A school in Floyds Knobs, just outside of Louisville.

Michalski mentioned his quarterback, Tristan Polk, who threw for 12 touchdowns and ran for three more in 2019, a defensive tackle, Trace Richards, who had 80 tackles, 8.0 TFLs and 11 sacks, and, finally, his running back Wenkers Wright, who ran for 2,056 yards and 26 touchdowns on 8.9 yards per carry. Wright has offers from Bowling Green, Indiana State and Illinois State.

Floyd Central went 9-2 with Michalski as its left tackle before falling to Bloomington South in the regional championship. Michalski, being a key piece to the Floyd Central success, finally earned his Indiana offer Tuesday.