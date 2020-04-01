Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Gonzaga advances to the Final Four! Gonzaga beats Indiana 88-77. Filip Petrusev had 19 points and 6 rebounds in the win. Devonte Green led Indiana with 18 points. Gonzaga will play Louisville next in the Final Four! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sAVmP88RwU

@IUCoachWellman welcome to twitter fam! Congrats on everything , and thank yu for all uve done for me brother! Really appreciate it, finally we can get some work in again! Hope u and the fam are safe! I’ll see u soon! LUV

Greatness is a choice... but so is Average. There is no magic, only decisions. @TrevorMoawad #iufb

HOOSIERS MAKING THE BEST OF PRE-DRAFT PROCESS -- Hoosier Sports Report

COVID-19 canceled Reakwon Jones’ pro day. Now he has to prove to NFL scouts he’s ready, virtually. -- The Hoosier Network

IU women's basketball's Brenna Wise earns Senior CLASS Award First Team -- Indiana Daily Student

ON MARCH 31 IN IU HISTORY: WOMEN WIN WNIT TITLE -- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Old March Madness games to fill your quarantine -- Indiana Daily Student

No Excuse - Indiana Baseball Remains Focused on ‘The Plan’ -- IU Athletics