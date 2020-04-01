The Hoosier Daily: April 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosiers vying for the NFL react to road blocks from COVID-19 outbreak
Assessing the depth of Indiana's 2020 defensive line
Around the Big Ten: Top remaining 2021 recruit for each school
Rewatch Thread: Indiana defeats Michigan 93-92 in 1993
Tweets of the Day
Gonzaga advances to the Final Four!— 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT SIMULATION (@NCAAsim2020) March 31, 2020
Gonzaga beats Indiana 88-77. Filip Petrusev had 19 points and 6 rebounds in the win. Devonte Green led Indiana with 18 points. Gonzaga will play Louisville next in the Final Four!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sAVmP88RwU
@IUCoachWellman welcome to twitter fam! Congrats on everything , and thank yu for all uve done for me brother! Really appreciate it, finally we can get some work in again! Hope u and the fam are safe! I’ll see u soon! LUV— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 28, 2020
Greatness is a choice...— Aaron Wellman, PhD (@IUCoachWellman) March 31, 2020
but so is Average.
There is no magic, only decisions.@TrevorMoawad #iufb
Headlines
HOOSIERS MAKING THE BEST OF PRE-DRAFT PROCESS -- Hoosier Sports Report
COVID-19 canceled Reakwon Jones’ pro day. Now he has to prove to NFL scouts he’s ready, virtually. -- The Hoosier Network
IU women's basketball's Brenna Wise earns Senior CLASS Award First Team -- Indiana Daily Student
ON MARCH 31 IN IU HISTORY: WOMEN WIN WNIT TITLE -- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Old March Madness games to fill your quarantine -- Indiana Daily Student
No Excuse - Indiana Baseball Remains Focused on ‘The Plan’ -- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.