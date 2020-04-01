News More News
The Hoosier Daily: April 1

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosiers vying for the NFL react to road blocks from COVID-19 outbreak

Assessing the depth of Indiana's 2020 defensive line

Around the Big Ten: Top remaining 2021 recruit for each school

Todd Leary strikes gold

Rewatch Thread: Indiana defeats Michigan 93-92 in 1993

Around the B1G East: Michigan State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

HOOSIERS MAKING THE BEST OF PRE-DRAFT PROCESS -- Hoosier Sports Report

COVID-19 canceled Reakwon Jones’ pro day. Now he has to prove to NFL scouts he’s ready, virtually. -- The Hoosier Network

IU women's basketball's Brenna Wise earns Senior CLASS Award First Team -- Indiana Daily Student

ON MARCH 31 IN IU HISTORY: WOMEN WIN WNIT TITLE -- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Old March Madness games to fill your quarantine -- Indiana Daily Student

No Excuse - Indiana Baseball Remains Focused on ‘The Plan’ -- IU Athletics

