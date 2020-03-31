TheHoosier.com is hosting a rewatch of the Feb. 14, 1993 matchup between Indiana and Michigan at 7 p.m. ET, thanks to the services of CrimsonCast co-host Galen Clavio.

Indiana had already defeated Michigan in January of that season, when Michigan was ranked No. 2 in the country. The Hoosiers defeated the Wolverines again when they were ranked No. 4, this time inside Assembly Hall.

Gain access and follow along with the game at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.