Texas lineman Bray Lynch commits to Indiana

The offer may have come late, but it came at the right time for both the Indiana Hoosiers and Westlake High School (Texas) offensive lineman Bray Lynch as he committed to Indiana.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman showed what he could do at the SMU Mega Camp last month and caught the eye of Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller, who extended an offer.

And, now Lynch has an opportunity to not only learn more about, but make an impact with the Hoosiers, as he announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Twitter on Friday.