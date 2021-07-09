Texas lineman Bray Lynch commits to Indiana
The offer may have come late, but it came at the right time for both the Indiana Hoosiers and Westlake High School (Texas) offensive lineman Bray Lynch as he committed to Indiana.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman showed what he could do at the SMU Mega Camp last month and caught the eye of Indiana offensive line coach Darren Hiller, who extended an offer.
And, now Lynch has an opportunity to not only learn more about, but make an impact with the Hoosiers, as he announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Twitter on Friday.
When he was offered, Bray shared with TheHoosier.com his thoughts on Indiana.
"Indiana is an up and coming team especially after last year, and they also have a great business school," Lynch told TheHoosier.com.
Lynch noted Indiana's offense stood out to him in a variety of different ways.
"They are an offense that hurt a defense in many different ways, whether that’s running or throwing the football," Lynch said.
Lynch becomes Indiana's 12th commitment in the class of 2022.
