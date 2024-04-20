Stanford transfer guard Kanaan Carlyle , a former four-star recruit and four-star transfer portal entrant according to Rivals.com, announced his commitment to Indiana basketball on Saturday afternoon. He made his decision public via his social media page.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has landed a transfer commitment from one of the best guards available in the portal.

After sitting the first eight games of the Cardinal season with "non-injury related reasons," Carlyle was one of the top freshmen in the Pac-12's final season. He averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds a night. His shooting percentages are where some eyebrows could be raised – Carlyle shot just 38.6% from the field and 32% from three on 4.3 attempts a game in his only season of college basketball with the Cardinal, but he shot 77.6% from the free throw line. Turnovers were a thorn in his side as well, averaging 2.9 a game last season.

Yet, there's room for development in the Indiana backcourt, where his three remaining years of eligibility should combine with his high floor to help elevate the play of the Hoosier guard rotation. Carlyle only appeared in 23 games with 16 starts last year, playing 25.7 minutes a night. Surrounded by the right fits talent-wise and with some fine-tuning, the potential Carlyle has at the Big Ten level comes with intrigue.

Alas, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard was tabbed as an honorable mention to the Pac-12's All-Freshman team last year. For the week of January 2, 2024, Carlyle was named the National Player of the Week by the Associated Press.

Carlyle hails from Atlanta, Ga., and played with Overtime Elite in his final season of high school before college.

Below are highlights from Carlyle's freshman season at Stanford.