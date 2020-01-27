Indiana redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source confirmed with TheHoosier.com on Monday.

The transfer will come after Ramsey’s best season in 2019 and a season before which Ramsey lost his starting job to redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix and regained after Penix went down with his right sternoclavicular joint injury.





“It wasn't what Peyton didn't do,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said in August. “It was more of what I believe Mike can be.”





Allen remained steadfast in his decision to retain Penix as the starter once the 2019 season was complete as well.





Now, what was a pile of competing quarterbacks in the room for Indiana has been eased a bit, as transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle will now back up Penix in 2020 with 2020 quarterback signee Dexter Williams coming into the fold.





After two seasons playing quarterback for former Indiana offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, Ramsey was unlocked in a lot of ways with new and former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer’s coaching style and offensive scheme.





Ramsey finished the season with the ninth-best completion percentage in the nation, at 68 – up from 65 percent in 2018. And his yards per attempt rose by nearly two yards, from 6.4 in 2018 to 8.2 in 2019.





His performances against Maryland (20-for-27, 193 yards in relief of Penix), Nebraska (27-for-40, 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception), Penn State (31-for-41, career-high 371 yards, one touchdown) and Purdue (337 yards, five total touchdowns in double-overtime win) will stand out as highlights for his Indiana career.





Now he will be headed elsewhere, after signing with Indiana in 2016, spending time with Indiana quarterbacks like Nate Sudfeld, Zander Diamont and Richard Lagow and being one of the first leaders in the beginning of the Tom Allen Era.