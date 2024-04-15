BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the Indiana Hoosiers continue hosting recruits and transfer portal targets this month, the program has a clear message to send: "Pros are made here." A graphic with those very words appeared on the scoreboard for Oumar Ballo and others at their official visits on campus. The program has churned out several NBA players in recent years, and will look to continue doing so. Several of those players are getting set to compete in the NBA Playoffs.

Below is the full release from IU Athletics:







Six former Indiana men’s basketball standouts are set to take center stage in the 2024 NBA postseason:





OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

A mid-season trade sent Anunoby, the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, from the Toronto Raptors to the New York Knicks. In 23 games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest while playing 34.9 minutes a night. The former NBA All-Defensive Team selection shot 48.8% from the floor, 39.4% from the 3-point line, and 74.5% from the free throw line after the trade.





The Knicks wrapped up the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 50-32 and will await the results of the 2024 SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament to determine their first-round opponent.





Thomas Bryant, Miami Heat

Bryant, a seven-year NBA veteran, appeared in 38 games for the Miami Heat and averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.





Miami earned the eighth seed and will play the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 17, on ESPN. The winner of that game will secure a spot in the playoffs and a series against the second-seeded New York Knicks.





Eric Gordon, Phoenix Suns

Gordon, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, appeared in 68 games for the new-look Phoenix Suns and averaged 11.0 points on 37.8% shooting from the 3-point line. He has also posted 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 27.8 minutes.





The Suns finished as the six seed in the Western Conference and will take on the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round beginning on Saturday, April 20, in Minneapolis.







