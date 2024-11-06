SIUE Postgame Q&A: Head coach Brian Barone, forward Kyle Thomas

in other news
Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday.
Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo
Indiana's considered one of the top schools for 3-star wideout Tayshon Bardo.
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan
Take an early look at Indiana's week 11 opponent, the Michigan Wolverines.
Sydney Parrish shines in Indiana's 'disappointing' season opening win
While Teri Moren wasn't pleased with her team's performance, Sydney Parrish had a great game on and off the floor.
How it Happened: Indiana women's basketball defeats Brown 82-60 in opener
The Indiana women's basketball team opened their 2024-2025 campaign against the Brown Bears at Assembly Hall on Monday.
in other news
Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday.
Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo
Indiana's considered one of the top schools for 3-star wideout Tayshon Bardo.
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan
Take an early look at Indiana's week 11 opponent, the Michigan Wolverines.
SIUE men's basketball head coach Brian Barone and forward Kyle Thomas, son of former Indiana basketball player Daryl Thomas, spoke with the media on Wednesday following Indiana's win over SIUE.
Below are their full Q&As.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE