Advertisement

in other news

Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo

Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo

Indiana's considered one of the top schools for 3-star wideout Tayshon Bardo.

Premium content
 • Zach Browning
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Take an early look at Indiana's week 11 opponent, the Michigan Wolverines.

 • Zach Browning
Sydney Parrish shines in Indiana's 'disappointing' season opening win

Sydney Parrish shines in Indiana's 'disappointing' season opening win

While Teri Moren wasn't pleased with her team's performance, Sydney Parrish had a great game on and off the floor.

 • Colin McMahon
How it Happened: Indiana women's basketball defeats Brown 82-60 in opener

How it Happened: Indiana women's basketball defeats Brown 82-60 in opener

The Indiana women's basketball team opened their 2024-2025 campaign against the Brown Bears at Assembly Hall on Monday.

 • Josh Pos

in other news

Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

Game Week Q&A: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo

Indiana near the top of the pack for 2026 wideout Tayshon Bardo

Indiana's considered one of the top schools for 3-star wideout Tayshon Bardo.

Premium content
 • Zach Browning
Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Take an early look at Indiana's week 11 opponent, the Michigan Wolverines.

 • Zach Browning
Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
SIUE Postgame Q&A: Head coach Brian Barone, forward Kyle Thomas
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

SIUE men's basketball head coach Brian Barone and forward Kyle Thomas, son of former Indiana basketball player Daryl Thomas, spoke with the media on Wednesday following Indiana's win over SIUE.

Below are their full Q&As.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement