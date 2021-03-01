Serving community, becoming 'real life superhero' up next for Verdell Jones
Most people around Bloomington, and the college basketball world, know Verdell Jones because of his part in one of the most memorable shots in Indiana basketball history; the 'Wat Shot'.
While that took place almost 10 years ago, it is a moment that continues to be near the top of fans' minds.
But, Jones is looking to serve his community in more ways than just being part of that memorable moment.
"Many people don't know that becoming a firefighter was a childhood dream of mine. I used to visit the fire-stations as a kid, and always saw them as a real life super hero and who doesn't want to be a superhero," Jones told TheHoosier.com. "Those dreams were later put aside as my aspirations and talents with basketball quickly became noticeable."
As a middle schooler, Jones quickly ascended to the top of the basketball rankings and saw it as a path that could not only mold his future, but also cross off one of his childhood dreams.
"My three childhood dreams growing up was to play pro bball, become a firefighter and to be a pilot," Jones said.
"After attending a 5-star camp in Pittsfield, Massachusetts as a 6th grader where I left being ranked top 13 in the country, I decided that maybe basketball could hold a promising future for me."
And that it did. Jones obviously went on to play four successful seasons at Indiana and then play both professionals overseas and in the NBA D-League - now G-League. But like most childhood dreams, at one point or another, there comes a moment when a difficult decision needs to be made; whether or not to continue down that path, or forge a new one. And that's exactly what happened for Jones.
"After retiring in 2017 and obtaining my goal of playing basketball professionally, it gave me time to sit down and re-analyze what I wanted to do and who I wanted to be," Jones said. "In 2020 my 8th grade basketball coach who is a fireman here in town, brought up that the local department was looking to hire and to let him know if I knew of anyone who was looking to apply.
"Little did he know that days later it would be me who would apply for the process, as I wanted to find a way to better serve my community as well as explore my childhood dream of being a 'superhero' and a role model for the youth in my hometown."
Jones has always had a 'serve others' mindset. Whether it be in his basketball career, off the court desires or now new professional route, making an impact on others is what drives the Illinois native in life.
While he has taken his past experiences to help forge that mindset, it also started from his grandfather and dad.
"Serving my community and being someone who wants to help people is in my blood," Jones said. "My grandfather, who is a pastor, and my father, who is a local community leader, provided infinite examples of what it meant to serve others. From serving dinner to the homeless on Thanksgiving as a youth, to handing out turkeys to families and gifts for kids around Christmas as an adult, I tried to follow in their footsteps.
"I was in my last couple years of playing professionally that I found myself yearning for something more than just being entertainment for people. I wanted to find my purpose and what made me happy, and I found that by coming home and serving others in my community much like how my father and grandfather had done before me."
That desire to carry on his grandfather's and dad's legacy in the community continued following his retirement from basketball.
"In 1998, my dad started a program called the FTSOOY Academy (For The Sake Of Our Youth). He believed basketball could be used as a tool to attract young people, and once you have their attention through sports you can kind of 'Mr. Miyagi' them into being better members of society along with helping motivate them to be more and want more out of life," Jones said. "The program was absolutely free for any kid who wanted to be a part. My dad would slave away everyday trying to get donations to continue providing this for our community.
"When I retired, I had many other things I wanted to do, but felt it would have been highly irresponsible and selfish of me to not give back and re-birth something that had changed a whole generation's way of thinking and gave many of us opportunities that we wouldnt of had otherwise. So, in 2019 I decided to start up the FTSOOY Foundation with the aim to bring back the program and build something long-lasting that could help a generation who is in deep need of guidance and resources.
"Going into 2020 tryouts for our travel team we had 60 kids show up, which told me we were on the right path, but unfortunately COVID-19 happened and forced us to shut down temporarily. I'm excited to say that we have started back but in a very limited form as our donations and funding just isnt quite there due to the pandemic, but God willing we will start again in March with our travel teams. Short term goals is to have the funding to be able help these kids again in any way shape or form. The pandemic caused catastrophic effects in a lot of the young people in my community. Gun violence, killings, arrests and more amongst young people skyrocketed here, and has caused a lot of hurt and pain that may be irreversible if we don't step in now."
While Jones has great aspirations for all he is doing in the community, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way he is focused on the future.
"5, 10, 20 years from now is not a given for anyone in this world so I try to focus on short term obtainable goals," Jones said. "So for now I am just going to focus on helping create opportunity and inspiration for the next generation of my community and enjoy everyday with my wife."
So, as Jones focuses solely on the current goal at hand, the dream of becoming a firefighter is as close as ever. He recently passed his physical test, written exam and oral interviews. He also just got word on Feb. 28 what the next steps in the process entail.
And about that third childhood dream of becoming a pilot? Well he's not throwing that entirely out of the window either.
"My first time ever flying as a kid, I thought it was the most magical thing ever. Looking down through the clouds on cities and large buildings showed me how small we really are and how there is much more to this vast world than the block we live on," Jones said. "I do hope to accomplish becoming a pilot one day and completing my childhood dream trifecta."
