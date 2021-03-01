Most people around Bloomington, and the college basketball world, know Verdell Jones because of his part in one of the most memorable shots in Indiana basketball history; the 'Wat Shot'. While that took place almost 10 years ago, it is a moment that continues to be near the top of fans' minds. But, Jones is looking to serve his community in more ways than just being part of that memorable moment. "Many people don't know that becoming a firefighter was a childhood dream of mine. I used to visit the fire-stations as a kid, and always saw them as a real life super hero and who doesn't want to be a superhero," Jones told TheHoosier.com. "Those dreams were later put aside as my aspirations and talents with basketball quickly became noticeable." As a middle schooler, Jones quickly ascended to the top of the basketball rankings and saw it as a path that could not only mold his future, but also cross off one of his childhood dreams. "My three childhood dreams growing up was to play pro bball, become a firefighter and to be a pilot," Jones said. "After attending a 5-star camp in Pittsfield, Massachusetts as a 6th grader where I left being ranked top 13 in the country, I decided that maybe basketball could hold a promising future for me." And that it did. Jones obviously went on to play four successful seasons at Indiana and then play both professionals overseas and in the NBA D-League - now G-League. But like most childhood dreams, at one point or another, there comes a moment when a difficult decision needs to be made; whether or not to continue down that path, or forge a new one. And that's exactly what happened for Jones. "After retiring in 2017 and obtaining my goal of playing basketball professionally, it gave me time to sit down and re-analyze what I wanted to do and who I wanted to be," Jones said. "In 2020 my 8th grade basketball coach who is a fireman here in town, brought up that the local department was looking to hire and to let him know if I knew of anyone who was looking to apply. "Little did he know that days later it would be me who would apply for the process, as I wanted to find a way to better serve my community as well as explore my childhood dream of being a 'superhero' and a role model for the youth in my hometown."

After his 4 years at IU, Verdell Jones is making a huge impact in his community. (BTN.com)

Jones has always had a 'serve others' mindset. Whether it be in his basketball career, off the court desires or now new professional route, making an impact on others is what drives the Illinois native in life. While he has taken his past experiences to help forge that mindset, it also started from his grandfather and dad. "Serving my community and being someone who wants to help people is in my blood," Jones said. "My grandfather, who is a pastor, and my father, who is a local community leader, provided infinite examples of what it meant to serve others. From serving dinner to the homeless on Thanksgiving as a youth, to handing out turkeys to families and gifts for kids around Christmas as an adult, I tried to follow in their footsteps. "I was in my last couple years of playing professionally that I found myself yearning for something more than just being entertainment for people. I wanted to find my purpose and what made me happy, and I found that by coming home and serving others in my community much like how my father and grandfather had done before me."

Verdell Jones with some of his kids at his FTSOOY Foundation.