The third addition out of the transfer portal this offseason for Indiana, Kanaan Carlyle represents another big get for Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers. On Saturday, Carlyle made his pledge official via his social media page. Carlyle joins Washington State transfer Myles Rice and Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo as part of the Hoosiers' incoming class of transfers -- one of the top incoming crop of transfers in the country. After spending his true freshman season at Stanford, Carlyle has at least three years of eligibility remaining.

Another impact guard added via the portal this offseason, let's take a look at what Hoosier fans should expect to see out of the Carlyle in the cream and crimson.

***All of the stats used in this story are courtesy of Sports Reference and/or Synergy Sports***

The addition of Carlyle follows a strong last week for the Hoosiers in the transfer portal. The ex-Stanford guard provides Indiana with another young and talented option in the back court. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Carlyle spent his senior year of high school with the Overtime Elite program after three seasons starring at Milton High School. A 6-foot-3, 185 pound guard, Carlyle appeared in 23 games as a true freshman at Stanford, he started 16 of them. The former Cardinal averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game a season ago. He shot 38.6% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range in his lone campaign with Stanford. On the offensive end, the former four-star recruit was a victim of inefficiency throughout his freshman season. Despite that, as was the case with Myles Rice, there's reason to believe the shooting numbers will improve for Carlyle. For starters, Carlyle's usage rate was incredibly high for a true freshman. His 27.7% usage rate was the highest mark on Stanford last season and would've been the second high mark on Indiana a year ago -- trailing only Malik Reneau's 27.9% mark. Combine the high usage with poor shot selection and the result is Carlyle's inefficient shooting numbers. 46.0% of Carlyle's 3-point attempts a season ago came off the bounce and were relatively low-percentage looks. He shot just 21.7% on those looks last year, significantly weighing down his overall percentage. On higher percentage looks, catch and shoot 3-pointers, Carlyle shot a more than respectable 39.6% from three. Furthermore, Carlyle converted on 42.9% of his 'unguarded' catch and shoot long balls last year. Additionally, the 77.6% clip in which Carlyle converted at the free throw line further suggests his 3-point efficiency will come around.