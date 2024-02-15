“It means a lot,” Scalia said postgame. “I’ve put a lot of work into my game, just working on improving over the offseason to be able to be where I am today.”

The Stillwater, Minnesota native buried four 3-pointers against the Badgers in the Hoosiers' win. Her final make of the evening, a left wing triple with 35 seconds to go in the third quarter, was Scalia's 79th long ball of the season, breaking Indiana's single-season 3-point record previously held by Amanda Cahill.

Even during the three seasons Scalia spent with Minnesota, the guard has always been a marksman from deep. Scalia's a career 39% 3-point shooter, but she's shooting a career-best 45% from downtown this season with the Hoosiers.

Scalia had family in the building on Wednesday night to watch her break the record. Head coach Teri Moren knows how important Scalia is to this Indiana team, not only because of her 3-point shooting abilities.

“Sara’s very quiet and stoic,” Moren said. “You’ll get a smile out of her, as we did in the locker room when we congratulated her and her teammates hugged her. She has an unbelievable personality. She’s a great teammate.”

To put Scalia's 3-point shooting numbers into context, here's some stats. Scalia leads the Indiana women's basketball team with 79 3-pointers made. That's 48 more 3-pointers made this season than the Indiana men's basketball team's leader, Mackenzie Mgbako. Scalia is fourth in women's college basketball in 3-pointers made this season.

The Hoosiers are now 21-3 (12-2 in Big Ten play) this season after taking down the Badgers on Wednesday night. Indiana has the weekend off before heading to Champaign for a battle with Illinois on Monday afternoon.