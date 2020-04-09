Outside of the news that Indiana is going to be ramping up its recruiting efforts with five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed, there were a trio of names that elevated to greater relevance in the recruiting conversation Wednesday.

Jordan Longino

Charles Minlend Jr.

San Francisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend Jr. is down to seven schools, he told @Stockrisers: Arizona, Butler, BYU, Arkansas, Indiana, Gonzaga and Mississippi State. No timetable on his decision yet. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 9, 2020

Jake Weigarten, at StockRisers.com, reported that San Fransisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend Jr. included Indiana in his final seven schools. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, he is considered one of the best grad transfers on the market at the moment and will be immediately eligible for 2020-21. He shot 41.6 percent from the field last season, as well as 30.3 percent from three. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He's consistently hovered around 41.7 field goal percentage during his three years at San Francisco but has been fairly erratic from three, beginning his career at 37 percent, dipping to 28.8 percent in 2018, and hopping up to 30.3. He is San Francisco's 18th all-time leading scorer. The concern raised surrounding this news is that there is one scholarship available for the 2020-21 team, and that lone scholarship is seemingly saved for 2021 Evansville guard Khristian Lander, for when he is expected to reclassify to 2020 in the coming months.

Shawn Phillips

Indiana just offered top-50 sophomore Shawn Phillips@IndianaRivals https://t.co/MoNuueegqa — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 8, 2020

Indiana is expected to lose most of its frontcourt depth after the 2020-21 season, so the Hoosiers are looking for big men in 2021 and 2022. Adding to that effort, Indiana extended an offer to Dayton, Ohio, center Shawn Phillips, the program's third offer in the 2022 class. The No. 42 national prospect, it's clear what Indiana likes about him. At 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, he is a big body and matches his size with physicality in the post. He can also run the floor well for a center and has decent touch on his shots. The four-star prospect was in Bloomington for an unofficial visit Jan. 26 for the game against Maryland, and he currently holds offers from Ohio State, Auburn, DePaul, Xavier and others.

Jordan Longino

Jordan Longino, a class of 2021 SG from Germantown Academy (PA), has picked up an offer from Indiana. — Pat Lawless (@PatLawless_) April 8, 2020