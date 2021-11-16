Rivals150 point guard Gabe Cupps announces commitment to Indiana

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 point guard helped lead Centerville to a State Championship. He averaged 15.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three and 82 percent from the free throw line.

Cupps is ranked the No. 141 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. He committed to Indiana over Ohio State and Stanford.

Indiana has landed another member of its class of 2023 with the commitment of Rivals150 point guard Gabe Cupps .

Cupps is a 6-foot-2 pass first point guard who has good athleticism and great vision. He is still developing his overall offensive skillset in terms of scoring the ball, but he can get into the lane at will and is a very crafty player all around the court. Super intelligent player for his age and has good pace and steadiness needed as a point guard.

His best tool is making winning plays and having an extremely high IQ. He is a point guard who just has a tremendous feel for the flow of the game.

"Cupps knows how to run a team, he is an extension of the coach on the floor and knows not only what he needs to do each possession, but also understands where everyone needs to be. He has good floor vision and is an excellent shooter off the catch," Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw said. "As he continues to get stronger, and his athleticism catches up, expect for Cupps to continue to rise as a prospect. There is a lot to like with how he plays the game."

Cupps previously described what Woodson saw in him.

"He (Coach Woodson) sees the point guard as running the team," Cupps said. "He’s talked to me a lot about just being able to make good decisions and run the team.

"He has shown me clips of his New York (Knicks) teams playing the way he wants then he shows a clip of me doing the same thing. It was cool... He showed me clips of Jason Kidd and Raymond Felton mostly. Also a little guard named Pablo Prigioni."

Cupps projects as a four-year player who will trend up every single year. His potential to be a starter as an upperclassmen and lead his team to multiple big time wins in both the regular and postseason play is something that is very intriguing and expected.