Note: This article contains excerpts from Friday's most recent Rivals Roundtable with Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan. You can read the full article here.

BLOOMINGTON – Something has been brewing inside Assembly Hall over the past few weeks. At least, that's what some of the most trusted recruiting experts think.

Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan got together for their latest Rivals Roundtable to discuss a number of pertinent topics surrounding the current basketball recruiting landscape. As has been a trend of late, Indiana was one of the most-discussed programs in the piece.

It's not hard to understand why. The Hoosiers have had a parade of high-level, sought-after prospects come through Bloomington so far this fall.

So far, fall weekends on campus have featured:

– Jalen Haralson, Malachi Moreno, Darius Adams

– Montverde trio of Liam McNeeley, Derik Queen, Curtis Givens III

– Braylon Mullins

– Trent Sisley, Aleks Alston, Azavier Robinson

Now, Jordan feels like it's only a matter of time before the Hoosiers ink their first wave of commitments in the 2024 class.

"I just get a vibe on Indiana and feel like it's run is inevitable," Jordan said in response to which program is on the verge of a hot streak. "Recruits rave about Mike Woodson and his staff, and from Liam McNeeley to Derik Queen to Darius Adams to Curtis Givens, they've had an impressive list of VIPs on campus here lately.



"I think the creative commitment tweets are being created as we speak."