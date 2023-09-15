BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball is hosting 2025 Greenfield-Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins on Friday. Despite the absence of an official offer from Indiana basketball, Mullins is making his second unofficial visit to Bloomington on Friday, also having visited in November of 2022. It's one of two scheduled unofficial visits for Mullins to Indiana's campus this fall, as he's also expected to be one of the visitors for Hoosier Hysteria during Homecoming weekend in October.

The Indiana basketball coaching staff is all over the place as the open fall recruiting period arrives. https://indiana.rivals.com/news/iu-basketball-recruiting-fall-recruiting-period-floodgates-spring-open

Although unranked by Rivals, Mullins is a solid scorer who is a rising name to watch in-state and on the national scene. In his sophomore season, Mullins totaled averages of 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game on 58-47-77 shooting splits. Mullins shares the AAU floor with Indiana targets Malachi Moreno and Dezmon Briscoe with Indiana Elite 2025. Indiana staff met Mullins at Greenfield-Central earlier this week to watch him workout. Mullins holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and a host of others after an impressive summer showing.