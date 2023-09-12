BLOOMINGTON – Indiana basketball has secured an in-home visit with the top point guard in the 2024 class.

Mike Woodson and Indiana's staff will visit Johnuel "Boogie" Fland in-home on Tuesday night in White Plains, New York, per a report from Rivals' basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy.

Woodson is in New York to speak at the New York Basketball Coaches Clinic on Wednesday, which is being hosted by Fland's high school, Archbishop Stepinac. Alabama's Nate Oats and Kentucky's John Calipari are among those speaking at the clinic on Wednesday.

Fland visited Indiana in June of this year, and included Woodson and the Hoosiers in his final eight schools. Those joining the Hoosiers in vying for his commitment include Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John’s, and UConn.

Fland was recently on campus for an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend, and has remaining official visits scheduled out with Alabama and Maryland later this month.