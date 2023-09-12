BLOOMINGTON – College basketball's recruiting calendar has entered into a critical phase: the first open recruiting period of the academic year.

What does this mean? The NCAA says "authorized athletics department staff may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations" during this time. On September 9, the quiet period ended. During the quiet period, teams may make in-person recruiting contacts, but only on-campus.

From now until November 5th, however, coaching staffs may make in-person, off-campus visits and evaluations. Staffs around the country, including Indiana's, have wasted no time in doing so.

Here's a quick roundup of recruiting nuggets to keep an eye on this week, plus some information from the weekend.