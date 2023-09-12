IU Basketball Recruiting: Fall recruiting period floodgates spring open
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON – College basketball's recruiting calendar has entered into a critical phase: the first open recruiting period of the academic year.
What does this mean? The NCAA says "authorized athletics department staff may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations" during this time. On September 9, the quiet period ended. During the quiet period, teams may make in-person recruiting contacts, but only on-campus.
From now until November 5th, however, coaching staffs may make in-person, off-campus visits and evaluations. Staffs around the country, including Indiana's, have wasted no time in doing so.
Here's a quick roundup of recruiting nuggets to keep an eye on this week, plus some information from the weekend.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news