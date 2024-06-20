A date has reportedly not been set yet for the contest.

Indiana will host Chattanooga at Assembly Hall as part of its non-conference schedule in the 2024-25 season, per a post on Rocco Miller's website .

Another piece of Indiana basketball's 2024-25 non-conference schedule was revealed on Thursday.

A season ago, Chattanooga posted a record of 21-12. The Mocs finished with a 12-6 conference record playing in the Southern Conference.

Chattanooga's season ended last year in the second round of the conference tournament against Eastern Tennessee State.

Guards Honor Huff and Trey Bonham averaged 17.4 points and 16.0 points per game respectively a year ago with the Mocs. The duo both shot better than 38% from three last season.

Returning the team's two leading scorers from a season ago, Chattanooga is ranked as the No. 152 team in the country by Bart Torvik's projections.

The Hoosiers lead the all-time series with the Mocs 3-0, with the programs last meeting in the first round of NCAA Tournament in 2016. That year, Indiana dispatched Chattanooga 99-74 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Indiana's home date with Chattanooga is the third game reported for the Hoosiers' non-conference schedule next season -- other than the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Indiana's other reported opponents for next season's non-conference slate are Eastern Illinois and South Carolina.