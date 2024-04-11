"Autograph is where real fans get unreal rewards. Be sure to use Referral Code: isbmedia"

Advertisement

The dead period is coming to an end, and Indiana basketball is still active in searching for the right fit for its six remaining scholarships ahead of the 2024-25 season. While IU's search has been expansive, among some of the newer targets the Hoosiers are keying in on to emerge as of late is in Indiana's own backyard. Indiana State transfer guard Ryan Conwell has pursuit from the IU staff, among other potential suitors, since his entrance into the portal following the end of the Sycamores' season. Conwell has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Conwell is a native of Indianapolis, starring at Pike (IN) High School en route to becoming a three-star prospect. Conwell's career began at South Florida, where he played for just one season before becoming a key cog in the Sycamores' historic run upon landing in Terre Haute after a freshman year transfer. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard was one of the most efficient volume scorers in the MVC last season. In 38 games, all of which he started for Josh Schertz's Indiana State squad, Conwell averaged 16.6 points a game on 48.2% shooting from the field – 61.3% from two and 40.7% from three on 7.1 attempts a night. On top of that, he was an 85.5% free throw shooter in the most recently concluded season. His effective field goal percentage of 60.2% was good for 71st-best across all of college basketball, and his 64.2% true shooting mark was 35th-best. He also added 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night, as well as more than a steal a game to his line. While star sophomore big Robbie Avila deservedly earned a lot of praise for his contributions to the Sycamores in the program's historic season, which culminated in a NCAA Tournament snub and a run to the NIT Championship in Indianapolis, Conwell played a pivotal role himself. Conwell took home All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team honors for his efforts. He scored in double figures in all but four of the ISU contests this past season.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer