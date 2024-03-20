The Hoosiers have had preliminary contact with Eastern Kentucky transfer point guard Leland Walker, according to a report from IndyStar's Kyle Neddenriep on social media.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard appeared in 68 games and started 32 for the Colonels in the A-Sun. Spread across the two seasons, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. His sophomore campaign saw a massive jump in production, scoring 15.4 points a night, as well as grabbing 2.7 rebounds and dishing out 4.1 assists per contest.

His efficiency took noticeable strides forward as well, as he shot 43.3% from the field in his second collegiate season – 47.0% from two, 34.2% from three. He was an 83.2% free throw shooter last year, getting to the line 131 times. To no surprise, his involvement with the Colonel offense was heavy – he utilized 28.7% of the possessions and took 28.3% of the shots when on the floor for EKU.

Walker was a First-Team All-Atlantic Sun selection in 2023-24, and EKU won its first ASUN regular season title.