Report: Indiana, Eastern Kentucky transfer PG Leland Walker have contact
Indiana is checking in with a former Indianapolis-area high school standout.
The Hoosiers have had preliminary contact with Eastern Kentucky transfer point guard Leland Walker, according to a report from IndyStar's Kyle Neddenriep on social media.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard appeared in 68 games and started 32 for the Colonels in the A-Sun. Spread across the two seasons, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. His sophomore campaign saw a massive jump in production, scoring 15.4 points a night, as well as grabbing 2.7 rebounds and dishing out 4.1 assists per contest.
His efficiency took noticeable strides forward as well, as he shot 43.3% from the field in his second collegiate season – 47.0% from two, 34.2% from three. He was an 83.2% free throw shooter last year, getting to the line 131 times. To no surprise, his involvement with the Colonel offense was heavy – he utilized 28.7% of the possessions and took 28.3% of the shots when on the floor for EKU.
Walker was a First-Team All-Atlantic Sun selection in 2023-24, and EKU won its first ASUN regular season title.
Walker was a former star at North Central High School in Indianapolis, where he averaged 19 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal per game as a junior before transferring to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year. A former four-star recruit by ESPN, Walker committed to EKU in February 2022.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
