Report: Indiana contacts San Francisco transfer forward Tyrone Riley IV

The offseason is well underway for Indiana, which means it's portal season.

As new coach Darian DeVries aims to put together an entirely new roster in Bloomington, one of the names the Hoosiers have reportedly been connected with is San Francisco forward Tyrone Riley, per reports.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Riley started all 34 games for the Dons this past season. He averaged 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2% from the field ad 32.2% from 3-point range on 2.6 attempts a night. Riley also shot 73.5% from the free throw line.

The Watts, California native scored in double-figures 16 times this season at San Francisco, including a 26-point outburst in a season opening win over Cal Poly. Riley's best performance of the season came just over a week later, when he poured in 28 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range in a blowout win over Chicago State.

Riley struggled against top competition this past season. He was held to two points by both Memphis and Clemson early in the season, while Saint Mary's held him to 12 points across two meetings. However, in three games against Gonzaga, Riley averaged 10.3 points.

A former four-star recruit, Riley was named to the WCC All-Freshman team for his play during the 2024-25 season.

After spending his true freshman season on the west coast with the Dons, Riley has three years of eligibility remaining.

Check out some of Riley's highlights below.