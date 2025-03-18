Report: Darian DeVries emerging as leading candidate for Indiana job

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has reportedly surged to the forefront of Indiana’s coaching search, emerging as a top candidate to replace Mike Woodson. According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the 49-year-old DeVries “has emerged as one of—if not the top candidate for the Indiana job.” Goodman’s report also named Drake head coach Ben McCollum as a contender for the Indiana job, while a third “mystery” candidate remains in the mix.