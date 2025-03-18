Report: Darian DeVries emerging as leading candidate for Indiana job

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has reportedly surged to the forefront of Indiana’s coaching search, emerging as a top candidate to replace Mike Woodson.
According to a report from Jeff Goodman, the 49-year-old DeVries “has emerged as one of—if not the top candidate for the Indiana job.”
Goodman’s report also named Drake head coach Ben McCollum as a contender for the Indiana job, while a third “mystery” candidate remains in the mix.
RELATED:
- Report: Drake's Ben McCollum emerging as top candidate for Indiana job
- The case for and against Darian DeVries as Indiana’s next head coach
DeVries just wrapped up his first season at West Virginia, where the Mountaineers finished 19-13 but missed out on the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Before his stint in Morgantown, he spent six seasons as the head coach at Drake, compiling an impressive 150-55 record and making three NCAA Tournament appearances. Despite his tournament success, DeVries is just 1-3 all-time in March Madness play.
A native of Aplington, Iowa, DeVries built his coaching resume at Creighton, where he was an assistant from 2001 to 2018 under both Dana Altman and Greg McDermott.
Indiana has been searching for its next head coach following Woodson’s departure, and with DeVries’ proven track record of success, he could be the one to lead the Hoosiers into a new era.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board