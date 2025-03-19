Report: 2025 3-star Harun Zrno decommits from Indiana after coaching change

Harun Zrno, a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, has reportedly decommitted from Indiana, per Wednesday evening reports.
The 6-foot-7 forward out of Bosnia, who originally committed to Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers back in late January, will reportedly still consider Indiana as he reopens his recruitment.
Zrno visited the Hoosiers in early January when Indiana took down USC inside of Assembly Hall. The 2025-26 season will be Zrno's freshman season at the college level, although he recently turned 21 years old on March 1.
Zrno originally chose the Hoosiers over the likes of Creighton, Virginia and Wisconsin. This go around, Maryland and Miami (Fl.) are also expected to be players in his recruitment.
A year ago, Zrno played in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League for Valmiera Glass Via.
This past season, he played for BC Slavija, averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Zrno shot 45% from 3-point range this past season.
Zrno's decommitment leaves four-star and top 100 recruit Trent Sisley as the lone pledge in the Hoosiers' 2025 high school class.
Zrno is reportedly planning on meeting with new Indiana coach Darian DeVries, as the Bosnian forward continues to keep the Hoosiers in mind despite decommitting.
Also in play in the 2025 recruiting class for Indiana are the three pledges DeVries garnered while at West Virginia: four-stars Bryadon Hawthorne and Kelvin Odih, as well as three-star Trent MacLean.
