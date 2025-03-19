Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Harun Zrno, a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, has reportedly decommitted from Indiana, per Wednesday evening reports. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Bosnia, who originally committed to Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers back in late January, will reportedly still consider Indiana as he reopens his recruitment. Zrno visited the Hoosiers in early January when Indiana took down USC inside of Assembly Hall. The 2025-26 season will be Zrno's freshman season at the college level, although he recently turned 21 years old on March 1.

