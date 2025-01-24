2025 Bosnian forward Harun Zrno commits to Indiana

A 6-foot-7 forward, Zrno will be a freshman next season, although he will turn 21 on March 1.

Zrno commits to Indiana following a visit in early January when Indiana played USC inside of Assembly Hall.

Indiana basketball landed a commitment from Bosnian forward Harun Zrno on Friday afternoon, pushing the Hoosiers' 2025 recruiting class to two members.

Last season, Zrno played in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League for Valmiera Glass Via. This year, he's with BC Slavija and is averaging 18.3 points per game. Zrno's shooting 52.3% from the floor and 46.3% from the 3-point range.

The wing is also averaging 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals a game, as BC Slavija gets set to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the national championship.

Indiana's 2025 recruiting class now features two members, as Zrno joins four-star forward Trent Sisley.

Check out some of Zrno's highlights below.