2025 four-star wing Trent Sisley commits to Indiana

Now the first member of Indiana's 2025 recruiting class, Sisley made his commitment official via his social media.

Trent Sisley, a four-star forward and a top-70 player in the 2025 class according to Rivals, announced his commitment to Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers on Monday.

The first domino has fallen for Indiana basketball in the 2025 recruiting class, with the commitment of one of the Hoosiers' top priority targets.

Sisley, who recently visited Bloomington over the past weekend, ultimately committed to Indiana over the likes of Purdue, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa.

A native of Santa Claus, Indiana, Sisley began his high school career playing at Heritage Hills High School. As a junior, Sisley became the program's all-time leading scorer, averaging 24.0 points and 11.5 rebounds a game.

Prior to his senior year of high school, Sisley elected to transfer to Montverde (Fl.) to finish his high school career.

Sisley now joins Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and Liam McNeeley as recent products of Montverde to commit to Woodson and the Hoosiers -- although McNeeley ultimately flipped from Indiana to UConn last spring.

A versatile, do-it-all forward, Sisley averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists this summer on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit playing with Indiana Elite, consistently flashing his ability to positively impact games in many different ways.

At 6-foot-7, Sisley possesses a unique blend of strength and athleticism that allows him to thrive both on the perimeter, and down low in the painted area.

Check out some of Sisley's highlights below.