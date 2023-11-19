NEW YORK – On Sunday, Indiana and No. 5 UConn met at 'The Mecca' in New York for game one of the Empire Classic. The Hoosiers hung around for much of the game, but the Huskies displayed their championship experience, pulling away late in the second half and winning 77-57.

The game began with a frenetic energy inside the world's most famous basketball arena.

Just 2 minutes into the game, Xavier Johnson -- who was listed as questionable on Indiana's pregame availability report -- picked up his second personal foul. That forced the sixth-year guard to the bench and brought in freshman Gabe Cupps.

Without it's veteran leader on the floor, Indiana struggled to get open looks to begin the game. Similarly, UConn couldn't buy a basket either. Both teams went into the under-16 timeout shooting a combined 3-14 from the floor.

With 10:17 to go in the first half, Xavier Johnson reappeared for Indiana, but only momentarily. Just 45 seconds after checking back into the game, went straight back to the Hoosiers' bench after picking up his third foul.

The big disparity in the first half came on the boards. UConn out-rebounded Indiana 24-13, including a 9-3 edge on the offensive glass. The Huskies converted those nine offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points and took a 37-30 lead into the halftime intermission.

Malik Reneau was one of the few bright spots for the Hoosiers shooting the ball in the first half. The sophomore had a game-high 15 points on 6-7 shooting in the first 20 minutes. Outside of Reneau, the rest of the Hoosiers shot a combined 4-20 from the field.

For the first 7 minutes or so of the second half, both teams went back-and-forth. UConn and Indiana traded baskets with the Huskies unable to string multiple field goals together to pull away from the Hoosiers.

However, with just under 13 minutes to play things changed.

Indiana forced a turnover on what was a fantastic defensive possession, but before the Hoosiers could push the ball the other way, the Huskies had taken it right back. The play resulted in a Tristen Newton and-one, although the fifth-year guard missed the free throw. The Huskies got the offensive-rebound however and scored on their ensuing offensive possession. That six point swing gave UConn a double-digit lead, one they didn't forfeit for the rest of the game.

At the 7:04 mark, Malik Reneau fouled out with a team-high 18 points. Once Reneau was forced to watch the rest of the game from the bench, UConn outscored Indiana 19-9.

Reneau's 18 points remained a team-high for Indiana when the final buzzer sounded. Trey Galloway, the only other Hoosier in double-digits, added 10 points of his own. Indiana shot a porous 38% from the field. Despite UConn only converting on 7-22 3-point attempts (32%), Indiana shot worse from downtown, just 3-13 (23%).