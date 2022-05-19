Rebuilt Indiana offense aiming to be more explosive in 2022

Last season, it was no secret that Indiana lacked the ability to score the football, let alone create big plays. The Hoosier attack turned in the 7th-worst output in terms of yards per game across the entirety of FBS last year, recording only 290.0 yards per contest. "[Last year] we did not create enough explosive plays, which resulted in very few points and a difficult season," head coach Tom Allen told TheHoosier.com on Thursday. "We know what we gotta do." Coming off a loaded offseason that saw Indiana rebuild nearly the entire coaching staff, IU also now features a heavily-overturned group at key offensive skill positions for 2022. The goal in mind, of course, is to create an aspect of explosiveness that would translate to not only more points on the scoreboard, but more tallies in the win column.

D.J. Matthews sprints down the sideline vs. Idaho last season. IU won the game 56-14. (Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports)

The influx of youth talent and proven production from the transfer portal will not immediately translate to success, however. For the desired increase in offensive production to come, it will take a cooperative effort from the entire unit. As is often the case, that starts with the quarterback play. Connor Bazelak is one of those new faces looking to make an impact for the Hoosiers this fall. The former Missouri signal caller announced his transfer to Indiana back in January. Bazelak threw for 2,548 yards and compiled a 16-11 TD-INT ratio during his 2021 season with the Tigers. "He brings a real calm and confidence to the huddle," Allen said. "His presence on that side of the football... That's what you want." Allen was sure to not discredit the work of the other QB's in the room as well. "I mean, there's a reason we didn't name a starter," Allen said. "Competition makes us who we are." That competition includes three players who started a game a season ago. Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel all return with at least some starting experience, and Dexter Williams comes back after an ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021 season.

Once Allen and his staff decide on who will occupy the QB1 slot on the depth chart, they'll then need to figure how they'll utilize a new arsenal of weapons, both in the backfield and out wide. Shaun Shivers, Cam Camper and Emery Simmons are just a few of the host of new names on offense. What they all have in common, Allen says, is their ability to move the ball down the field and wreak havoc on opposing defenses. "We just tried to go out and find speed, explosive players, guys that can make somebody miss in open space and try not to have to be perfect on every snap." Used sparingly at Auburn, Shivers compiled just over 1,000 yards on the ground and 8 TDs. Although he's entering his final season of eligibility, his legs could be some of the freshest in the RB room. Oh, and he can also do this.

Camper averaged 16.0 yards a catch last season at Trinity Valley Community College. Although he only played in 4 games last season, he impressed enough to make the jump from JUCO to Indiana. As for Simmons, despite the fact that he played in just 15 games for North Carolina, his impact was felt when on the field. He averaged 17.2 yards a reception during his 3 seasons with the Tar Heels, and can bring a veteran presence to the locker room.