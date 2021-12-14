JUCO wide receiver Cam Camper makes pledge to Indiana

Indiana added another member to its 2022 class with the commitment of JUCO wide receiver Cam Camper.

The 6-foot-2 wide out was originally committed to New Mexico before he visited Indiana.

Camper played two seasons at Trinity Valley (Tx.) Community College and totaled 50 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 28 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.

He was named to the Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference First-Team this season.