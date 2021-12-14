JUCO wide receiver Cam Camper makes pledge to Indiana
Indiana added another member to its 2022 class with the commitment of JUCO wide receiver Cam Camper.
The 6-foot-2 wide out was originally committed to New Mexico before he visited Indiana.
Camper played two seasons at Trinity Valley (Tx.) Community College and totaled 50 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He caught 28 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.
He was named to the Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference First-Team this season.
In his 10 career games at Trinity Valley, Camper had four 100+ yard games. For his career, he averaged 17.2 yards per reception.
Camper will step into a wide receiver room that was hit hard by the transfer portal and graduation for the Hoosiers. IU will lose its top three pass catchers from this season and seven all together.
With Camper, Indiana now has three incoming wide receivers with transfer wide receiver Emery Simmons and incoming freshman Omar Cooper Jr.
Camper has three years of eligibility remaining.
