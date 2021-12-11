Transfer RB Shaun Shivers commits to Hoosiers

Transfer All-Purpose Back Shaun Shivers has committed to Indiana. The Hollywood, FL native helps a depleted running back room that has been hit hard by the transfer portal. The veteran back stands at 5-foot-7 and 189 pounds. He was a rotational back for Auburn for every season of his career. Coming out of high school he had offers from LSU, Baylor, Georgia, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and more.

Shivers was voted a team captain in 2020, and over four years and 43 games played, he compiled 1,020 yards and eight touchdowns. He saw a lot of action as a true freshman, rushing for 371 yards in the 2018 season. This season Shivers had 87 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. He also had 22 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown. Shivers has also seen a lot of action as a returner, which would be very beneficial to coach Teegardin and the rest of the Hoosiers special teams unit. Shivers was a four-star running back coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 11 all-purpose pack in the Rivals250 class. A 2018 graduate of Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Shivers has one year of eligibility remaining.