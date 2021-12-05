North Carolina WR transfer Emery Simmons commits to Indiana

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Simmons was originally committed to Indiana in 2018 before ultimately choosing to go to UNC.

Simmons played three seasons with the Tar Heels and totaled 30 catches for 516 yards. He was expected to play an important part in North Carolina's season in 2021, but he announced his intention to transfer after five games.

He totaled 11 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown this season.

The 6-foot-1 wide out will step into a wide receiver room that was hit hard by the transfer portal and graduation for the Hoosiers. IU will lose its top three pass catchers from this season and seven all together.

Simmons becomes the fourth transfer to commit to the Indiana program on Sunday.