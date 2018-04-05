Four weeks ago, former IU cornerback Rashard Fant tore his pectoral muscle during the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Fant could've let the injury get him down, but instead he worked hard to get himself in position to record a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at Indiana's Pro Day Tuesday.

"Even with an arm and a half, I'm still a 4.3," Fant said when asked what he wanted to show the 28 NFL teams who sent scouts to pro day in Bloomington. "And that I'm a competitor. Two weeks ago, I couldn't even run or couldn't lift my arm. Today I was able to do everything, and that's all God."

Pro day marked the first time Fant had run without a brace. While he was able to participate in the 40-yard dash, his pectoral muscle wasn't healed enough to allow him to participate in the vertical jump, bench press, agility drill and 60-yard shuttle drill.

Fant would only participate in the 40 if he ran a 4.4 or faster with the brace on four days prior to pro day. He ended up accomplishing his goal.

"That's all God," Fant said. "I thank him for everything and my support system - family, friends and teammates (too)."

With pro day complete, Fant now turns his attention toward the remainder of the NFL Draft process.

He visited the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday and will also be flying out to Houston to visit the Texans soon. The Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins have also spoken with him.

So far, Fant said teams have told him they like his potential, the amount of quality film he has, how he's a great cover corner who can play physical, ran fast and looked smooth.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein projects Fant as a 7th-round draft pick, but all Fant cares about his getting a shot with someone.

"I don't know when, I don't care," Fant said. "I just want to be on somebody's team contributing, and in the long run I'll show it pays off. It would be a blessing to get that opportunity."

Fant wrapped up his college career as Indiana's all-time leader in passes defended (58) and pass breakups (53). Across four seasons, he started in 36 of the 49 games he played in and made 132 tackles, 119 solo, five for loss (37 yards), five interceptions (68 yards), one pick-6 and three fumble recoveries.

In his senior season alone, he was a second team All-Big Ten by the media and was a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy and Senior CLASS Award. He was also named to five watch lists (Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Senior Bowl) and an Academic All-Big Ten selection. Statistically, he recored 24 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Prospective NFL teams are likely already aware of those stats and accolades. Fant wanted to prove something else.

"I hope they just know they're getting a competitor, somebody who can fight through some pain, put on a show and still be effective on the field," Fant said. "I don’t know too many people that can tear their pec and be out here four weeks later."