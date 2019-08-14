Q&A With Dexter Williams: Motivations, Hobbies, Academic Interests
TheHoosier.com was in Macon, Ga. last Friday to meet Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams and conducted a lengthy interview with him.
Yesterday, we posted part one of the interview, and we finish up with part two today. Williams discusses what motivates him, what he does outside of football, what he's looking to major in at IU, and more.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
TheHoosier: What drives you? What motivates you?
Dexter Williams: "I love school. You get to have a great education and be around people who I love being around. It also helps you build your character when you're tested at certain times. I'm a guy who dreams big. One of my big dreams was committing to a D1 school. The dreams are getting even bigger now; I'm looking at national championships, Heisman, and the NFL of course."
TH: What are some of your hobbies? What do you like to do outside of football?
DW: "Outside of football, I love watching football."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news