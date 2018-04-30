TheHoosier.com will be in-attendance with full coverage, and we've also gathered some predictions for the evening. Check out those picks plus more details embedded below.

The event is open to the public, and the doors will open at 6 p.m. for people who want to attend.

The Recruitment : Held offers from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Louisville among others before trimming his list to IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt ... Took official visits to all three finalists and additional unofficial visits to Indiana and Vanderbilt.

Stats/Accolades : Averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play ... In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, and was also named the state's Mr. Basketball.

“Coach Self has been in the game for I don’t even know how many years and he’s always been a successful coach. He’s coached numerous NBA players in his career."

Langford on Kansas : "I took my time and watched them on TV. Like they went to the Final Four. Out of all the teams I probably watched them the most, just because of the distance, it was hard for me to get out there. So I had to take time to watch them. It really doesn't hurt them [being far away]; I got some good things out of watching them on TV.

"Coach Drew, he’s a young coach too and he’s been in the NBA. That’s one different thing that the other coaches don’t have. He’s been in the NBA, so he runs everything like the NBA.”

Langford on Vanderbilt : "[Unofficial visit] It was real good. It was my first time up there for a game. Same thing as Indiana, I just wanted to see how the coaches coach their players on the bench and off the court, see how they let them play. Also see how the atmosphere was in that gym because I had never been to a game. But the visit went well.

“Coach Miller is a young coach, a new coach. It’s a new program for him and he goes about his things in a different way to get results and the best out of his players.”

Langford on Indiana : "My unofficial there was real good. I went up there for a game to see how the coaching staff works and how they treat their players on and off the court; on the bench.

Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi: Indiana - “Obviously his family hasn’t let anything out. I’ve been around a lot of kids that have been around him, coaches that have been around him, the general feel is Indiana is the team to beat. That doesn’t always ring true, but in a situation without a lot of concrete info to go with, you have to put together what you can as best you can, and with what I’ve got to work with Indiana seems the most likely.”

Rivals national analyst Corey Evans: Indiana - "Gotta go with Indiana here. It would be quite the showing if Langford were to host such a magnificent event in his home state with all of the local assembly and most likely, hoard of Hoosiers fans, to say no to Indiana. Sure, it could be done but for someone like Langford who isn’t about the spotlight off of the floor, I struggle to see him going against the in-state grain by deciding to pick someone other than IU. Archie Miller did a phenomenal job of prioritizing him from day one and while it may have taken a little longer than usual, the second year staff gets its guy. This would be a win for a number of reasons but Miller locking down the best in-state prospects that solidified his standing as one of the state’s best scorers ever, well, that’s a big one in the W column."

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells: Indiana - "This will be 'The Decision, Part 2' if Langford picks Kansas or Vanderbilt. I think ultimately most of the locals would still support him - he's been so gracious through this whole process - but with the buildup, opening it to the public and holding it at night, you're opening up a lot of people to leave with hurt feelings if IU isn't the pick. Langford's brand is Indiana legend, he'd be the most talented player on next year's team - the Hoosiers just make the most sense both on and off the court, for a number of reasons. These things don't always workout like they should, though, so you especially can’t rule out Kansas - we'll all learn the pick for the first time Monday night."

TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson: Indiana - “Until Monday night’s announcement, it’s safe to say the only people who know Romeo’s decision are himself and his family. A ceremony as public as his would be a monumental start to his legacy should he choose Indiana, but their would be an audible 'poof' from the air coming out of the building if he went in a different direction. I agree with Jordan that IU makes the most sense, but we’ll see on Monday.”

VandySports.com's David Sisk: Indiana - "All the signs go toward Indiana. I'll be honest, I've not heard anything in the last couple of weeks - normally you'll here a rumor here or rumor there, someone thinks they're hearing Vanderbilt - I've not heard anything. I think the staff honestly expects that. From what I've heard, if anyone comes in to get him from Indiana, it's Kansas. But I can't see him getting up in front of 6,000 people and say 'hey, I'm going out of state.'"

JayhawkSlant.com's Shay Wildeboor: Indiana - "I just think it's close to home, the relationships there, the chance to help put the program back on the map and play for a really good coach - I love Archie Miller, I think he's a really good coach and he's so energetic - it lines up perfectly."

IU signee Damezi Anderson: N/A - "I really don't know where he would go. It's hard to tell because he's quiet."

IU basketball legend Damon Bailey: Indiana - Read more here (link)

2019 Center Grove five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis: Indiana - "I think Romeo's going to Indiana. Just because he's doing it in his home gym, in the state of Indiana, I don't think he would have done that. I don't think he would have made it that special to go somewhere else."

2019 Fort Wayne North Side four-star forward Keion Brooks: Indiana - "My guess is Indiana. If he goes to Indiana, he's basically set for life. Indiana's going to love him forever. He fits their playstyle, he can go in there and be the guy for them."

2019 Mountain Brook (Ala.) five-star forward Trendon Watford: Indiana (via Indianapolis Star) - "I’ll say he’s going to Indiana."

2021 Brownsburg wing Pierce Thomas: Indiana or Vandy - "Kansas got Quentin Grimes - he's got friends at Vanderbilt. I'll guess IU or Vanderbilt. I want it to be IU...When I go down there for a game, I could study him, and that could make me a lot better. I look at Romeo as a role model. Obviously I'm not there yet, but definitely if I could be as efficient as Romeo, I could do pretty good."

**Additional picks below from the McDonald's All-American game, dated March 29**

Kansas signee Quentin Grimes: Indiana - “I think he has so much support back home and he’s a hometown kind of kid. Laid back and kind of quiet.”

Kansas signee Devon Dotson: Indiana - "He’s from Indiana and I think he might stay home. He has so much fan support there and he can come in and be the man there and just put on for his state.”

Kansas signee David McCormack: Kansas - "Right now all of us are going at him talking about Vanderbilt or Kansas. But hopefully Kansas is the plan."