Published Oct 27, 2024
Postgame Q&A: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, forward Malik Reneau
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson and forward Malik Reneau spoke with the media following Indiana's exhibition win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Below are their full Q&As.

–––––

