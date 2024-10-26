D’Angelo Ponds stars as Indiana vanquishes Washington: ‘He’s just a dog'

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football sophomore cornerback D’Angelo Ponds lined up on Saturday against one of the most formidable receivers in the Big Ten, Washington’s towering 6-foot-4 wideout Denzel Boston. Nobody in the Big Ten had been able to figure out a way to slow down Boston, who entered the game top five in the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards, while leading the conference with nine receiving touchdowns. However, Boston was shut down by Ponds. Despite giving up seven inches and nearly 40 pounds, Ponds had his way with Boston throughout Indiana’s 31-17 win over Washington on Saturday afternoon. Instead of withering under the pressure, Ponds delivered a masterclass performance, holding Boston to just 43 receiving yards on four catches, notching a pair of interceptions as well – one of which he returned 67 yards for his first career pick six that sent the Memorial Stadium crowd into a frenzy in the first quarter. His performance proved instrumental in the Hoosiers’ weekend win, reinforcing Ponds’ place among the top defensive backs in the conference. "Those are the guys I want to go against," Ponds said postgame. “That's the reason I came to the Big Ten, to go against guys like that and play against top competition."

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) makes an interception and returns it for a touchdown during the Indiana versus Washington football game at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ponds’ fierce commitment to improving each and every day is exactly what Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti says separates Ponds from most of his peers. Cignetti has watched Ponds grow from a two-star recruit entering the 2023 season last year at James Madison to one of the Big Ten’s most feared cornerbacks in just over a year. “He’s a competitor, and he wants to be great,” Cignetti said. “He does the things that help him improve on a daily basis, and that’s his goal. He wants to be the best football player he can be. He loves the process and everything that goes into that.” The Miami, Florida native’s first interception of the day — and of the season – came on a remarkable and rather fortuitous play in the first quarter. "I was blitzing, and [Tyrique Tucker] tipped the ball and it went right to me. It's just a testament of trusting the process and being where you got to be and the ball will come to you," cornerback D'Angelo Ponds said. "It felt unreal, that was my first career pick six." Ponds’ performance against Washington wasn’t an outlier. He’s been locking down the top targets in the conference all season long. In his first season playing at Big Ten level, Ponds has already shut down some of the conference’s top receivers, including Maryland’s Tai Felton and Nebraska’s Isaiah Neyor. Felton, the Big Ten leader in receptions and receiving yards, managed just 38 yards in the first half against Ponds before an injury sidelined him for the second half. Three weeks later, Neyor, a 6-foot-4 wideout for the Cornhuskers, was held to just 13 yards on two catches, never finding space against Ponds’ suffocating defense. Defensive end Mikail Kamara, a fellow James Madison transfer, began to take note of Ponds’ ability last season when the two shared the field in Harrisonburg for the Dukes. "I [would be] pass rushing, the ball would get out and then Ponds would just smack it down," Kamara said, reflecting on what he saw from Ponds during the 2023 season. “Every single time. Every time they would try Ponds, it never worked." "He's just a dog, that's what it comes down to," Kamara continued. "We pride ourselves on winning our one-on-one's, and he wins his one-on-one's every single time. You can put on the tape; he doesn't lose."

Oct 26, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers D'Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts the ball over Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)