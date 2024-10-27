Indiana men's basketball will face Kansas from Las Vegas in 2027

This is the second time recently that IU and KU have agreed to match up, as the Hoosiers and Jayhawks played a home-and-home in 2022 and 2023, Kansas winning both the matchups.

Announced today, Indiana men's basketball will play Kansas on November 12, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This matchup will be apart of the 2027 Hall of Fame Series, along with Duke facing off against Arizona, and will be aired on the TNT family of networks.

Here’s the full press release from IU Basketball:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will square off with the Kansas Jayhawks as part of the 2027 Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Sunday. Arizona will play Duke as part of the doubleheader.

The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 12, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The state-of-the-art, multi-purpose stadium will play host to the 2028 NCAA Men’s Final Four later that season. Both games will be showcased on TNT Sports’ networks and platforms, with additional programming information to be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to play in such a prestigious event,” head coach Mike Woodson said. “I look forward to testing our ballclub that early in the season against a high-level opponent like Kansas. Our staff has always prioritized playing the best competition out there and getting this opportunity in Allegiant Stadium should be a lot of fun for both the program and the fan base.”

The two storied programs have met 16 times on the hardwood, and both teams have claimed eight victories. The Hoosiers topped the Jayhawks in each of the first six meetings, which included the 1940 and 1953 NCAA Championship bouts. IU (5 national titles) and KU (4) have combined to win nine national championships.

“I am excited to support the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame doubleheader to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in November 2027,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Men’s Basketball Dab Gavitt said. “Starting the college basketball season where it will end on the Road to the 2028 Final Four in Las Vegas is a rare opportunity to celebrate the game. Duke, Indiana, Kansas, and Arizona have combined to win 15 men’s basketball national championships. Congratulations to the Hall of Fame, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Las Vegas Raiders for arranging such an incredible tip-off to the 2027-28 college basketball season where a national champion will be crowned only 5 months later.”