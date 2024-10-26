Indiana's win over Washington powered by the 'best O-line in the country'

In Indiana’s 31-17 win over Washington, the running game was the focal point of the offense, and that was all thanks to what quarterback Tayven Jackson calls the “best O-line in the country. This offensive line group, coached by Bob Bostad, has been great all season long, but these last two games have truly put them into the spotlight, so it’s high time they get some coverage. Coach Cignetti mentioned postgame that “they're all real tough, hard-nosed kind of guys, and they function well together,” giving praise to the players, but also saying that “Bob does a great job coaching them.” This is high praise from the coach who said that the team as a whole “wasn’t playing very well” but the same cannot be said about the offensive line who allowed the running game to lead the offense in victory. All in all, the group (left to right) of Carter Smith, Drew Evans, Mike Katic, Bray Lynch and Trey Wedig, were terrific against Washington, so let’s dive deeper into how they led IU to the victory.

Oct 26, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Mike Katic (56) celebrates a touchdown from Indiana Hoosiers Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The offensive line did not allow a sack all game, while also not allowing a tackle for loss the entire game, both incredible stats, especially going up against a skilled Big Ten defense in Washington. Jackson mentioned that the offensive line helped him tremendously, saying “I feel so comfortable back there,” also saying that “they give me so much confidence,” further describing just how critical the offensive line was to winning this game, even with the passing attack not performing as well as in previous weeks. Indiana and Jackson threw for just 124 yards, meaning that the rushing game had to step up, and they did. Indiana rushed for 188 yards, Justice Ellison rushed for 123 of those and added a touchdown, Jackson specifically mentioning Ellison by saying “Justice that's my one of my MVPs.” Jackson then said “I'm so proud of him and I feel so confident when he's back there and all the other running backs too,” mentioning that while Ellison was the star of this one, all the running backs are serviceable and that they all contributed to the running game playing so well.

Ellison himself, though, wants to give all the credit to his offensive line, saying “I'm so appreciative of everything they've been doing,” letting everyone know that, while he was the one with over 100 yards, it was the O-line making the holes that made it possible for Ellison to contribute as much as he did. While the rushing attack led Indiana throughout the game, it didn’t have a huge play, Ellison elaborating on that by mentioning “It wasn't a lot of big runs, explosive runs but it really showed the resilience of this football team.” This resilience can certainly be found in the offensive line, as it’s a position group that thrives on being tough, Cignetti saying “they’re tough, tough guys,” but it trickles down to the rest of the roster including the running backs, Ellison and the rest of the guys having phenomenal games. Cignetti agrees too, saying “Justice had the hot hand. We had Kaelon take a few carries, too, but I thought he was terrific. Terrific.” This really shows the give and take between the two position groups, as when the offensive line the running game follows, something that center Mike Katic knows all too well.

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) celebrates his touchdown with Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Mike Katic (56) in the first quarter against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images