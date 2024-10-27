How it Happened: Indiana defeats Tennessee in charity exhibition

In a charity scrimmage that benefited the John McLendon Foundation, Indiana defeated Tennessee 66-62, giving the 17th ranked Hoosiers not only a win against the 12th ranked Vols, but valuable experience before the regular season starts on November 6th.

This was a close one throughout, with no team being ahead by more than six during the duration of the contest, something that, because the game didn’t count, was very encouraging to see, as no team gave up even with it being an exhibition.

It wasn’t necessarily the best showing from either team early on, but the defense shined throughout, both teams playing great on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the first half.

Things got intense late, as it was a nail-biting end to the game, with Indiana needing to make some free throws and get a steal to win this contest.

Malik Reneau and Myles Rice led the way for the Hoosiers, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively, both allowing for the Hoosiers to get this road win.

Even with it being an exhibition, this one was fun to watch and it’s always impressive to win against a top team on the road. With that being said, here’s how it happened: