Indiana sophomore Kaleb Banks met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his development, the Hoosiers' summer so far and more.

On what coaches wanted him to focus on and how he fits

They wanted me to take that big step next year with the flashes that I showed last year they wanted me to improve off of that. I feel like I fit in well with this team this year. There’s a lot of new guys, a lot of new people and I try to lean on the new guys and sho them what we are about and stuff like that.

On where he sees himself making a big impact

I feel like I see myself having a big impact making impact plays. Whether that is grabbing that key rebound, that key defensive stop or just scoring, making that key play for the team. I learned that that you never know when it is going to be your moment, so always be ready for that moment. There may be times where it’s not your moment, but times you are in the fire and you have to be ready to step up and make that moment happen.

On what he did well as a freshman, what he struggled with

Looking back on my first year, I think I did well adjusting to the learning curve. I think I adjusted pretty quickly as a freshman. Shoutout to the leaders from last year’s team, like Miller Kopp and some of the older guys. I feel like I struggled with how long the season is and how the up and downs come to you and how to react to those.

On his skill focus this summer

I’ve been shooting the ball a lot and been in the gym a lot shooting the ball. I’ve been working on my ballhandling stuff like that.

On playing in Atlanta vs Auburn and returning close to home

I’m very, very excited about that game. I can’t wait to back there and play. I haven’t played in Atlanta in a while. I know that is kind of new for Indiana to go to Atlanta to play. That’s going to be a big moment for me and family. I’ll have a lot of my family there as well.

On some of the players in the front court

They are going to bring a lot to the team. We are all jelling well right now. I know everybody is working in the gym every day, so that makes you want to work in the gym every day as well. Mac (Mackenize Mgbako) he’s a really good player. He’s a nice two way player. He can shoot the ball really well. Kel’el, he’s a dog, as well. I feel like he can shoot the ball and nobody can stop him in the paint.

On how comfortable he is handling the ball more

I feel like I’m working on that, being more comfortable playing out of position, stuff like that. Or maybe inside my position and being able to do a lot of things. I’ve been working on my ballhandling for sure and fighting down low with the bigs as well, so I can be prepared to be put on the court anywhere.

On what Anthony Walker brings to the team

I feel like we have a very young team, so that leadership will be key. He went to Miami and Miami is a good school that has made some good March Madness runs. I feel like he can bring that kind of knowledge. He understands how to get there and he can bring that to this team.

On who has stepped up as leader this summer

A couple of the older guys have stepped up. Trey Galloway, Xavier Johsnon, Anthony Leal. This offseason they have been preaching to build a workout culture. Everybody is in the gym nonstop and trying to be the best version of ourselves, so when that time comes we are all ready for war.