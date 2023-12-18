Former Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen is expected to remain in the Big Ten Conference. Reports began surfacing on Sunday that Allen will be heading to Penn State to become the Defensive Coordinator for the Nittany Lions. The deal is expected to become official soon, and Allen will replace Manny Diaz who was just hired to become the new Head Coach at Duke.

Allen went 33-49 in his seven seasons at Indiana before being fired last month. It's an interesting hire for Penn State, as Allen's Hoosiers really struggled on defense in 2022 (allowing 33.9 points per game) before making a slight improvement this season (29.9 points per game allowed). Despite those numbers, Allen has a solid reputation for that side of the ball, and the Nittany Lions' personnel will give him a solid foundation to work with. Penn State led the nation in lowest yards per game allowed (223.2) this past season. The ability to focus on one aspect of the game could benefit Allen as well.



