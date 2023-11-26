The NCAA's newly amended 45-day transfer portal window begins on Monday, December 4 for a 30 day stretch, just barely spilling over into the new year. Indiana heavily relied upon transfers a season ago, making up for a large portion of the snaps and production in the 2023 campaign. IU went 3-9 last year, and fired head coach Tom Allen after seven seasons at the head of the program. TheHoosier.com is keeping tabs on who's coming and going from the Indiana football program. Follow along with this tracker to follow who is entering the portal from the Hoosiers.

Advertisement

Outgoing

11/26/23 – Dexter Williams II, QB Indiana lost scholarship quarterback Dexter Williams II to the transfer portal on Sunday, he announced on social media. The second quarterback of the day to enter the portal, the Hoosiers QB room now stands with just two players on scholarship as of now – Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson and freshman Broc Lowry. The redshirt junior was the oldest player in the IU quarterback situation this season, but did not see any playing time this year. He spent last offseason and the first half of this season recovering from reconstructive knee surgery after an injury in the 2022 Purdue game ended up being his final appearance in an Indiana uniform. In four games during the 2022 season – his only in which he saw the field in Bloomington, Williams threw for 184 yards on just 13-of-38 completion attempts, and threw for two touchdowns. His best asset was perhaps his legs and his athleticism, tacking on 165 rushing yards and a score on 40 attempts on the ground.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgSVUgISAg8J+Zj/Cfj74gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0RsU255MUpBRkoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EbFNueTFKQUZK PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERleHRlciBXaWxsaWFtcyBJSSAoQGRleDV3aWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RleDV3aWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzI4OTE2NTE3OTAyMDY5OTkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Williams evades pressure from Michigan State defenders during the 2022 matchup between the Hoosiers and Spartans.

11/26/23 – Brendan Sorsby, QB Indiana is losing starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby to the transfer portal, he announced on Sunday afternoon. The redshirt freshman totaled 1,587 yards through the air and 286 yards on the ground this season. He threw for 15 touchdowns and turned the ball over via interception just five times, and rushed for four more scores. After winning the starting job from Tayven Jackson following the Michigan game, Sorsby scored at least two total touchdowns in the season's final six games. In the postgame press conference following the Purdue game, now-former head coach Tom Allen mentioned that he believed Indiana had found the starting quarterback of its future in Sorsby. Now, the Hoosiers face questions once again on the quarterback front.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIGZvciB0aGUgbmV4dCBjaGFwdGVyIPCflqQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RoYjlKYVNrZ1YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90 aGI5SmFTa2dWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyZW5kYW4gU29yc2J5IChAQnJl bmRhblNvcnNieTE1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jy ZW5kYW5Tb3JzYnkxNS9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODg4MTM0OTY5NDczODcyNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sorsby celebrates a touchdown versus Illinois.

11/26/23 – Myles Jackson, LB/EDGE Upon news breaking on Sunday morning that Indiana was moving on from head coach Tom Allen, Jackson became the first to officially announce his intentions to transfer. A former UCLA transfer, Jackson spent two seasons in the Hoosier program. During his time at Indiana, he accumulated 43 tackles, four of them coming for loss and 1.5 sacks. Jackson accumulated a defensive grade of 59.8 from PFF this past season. Jackson's rushing defense graded out to a 69.5 and his pass rush a 55.3. As a graduate transfer, Jackson has one season left in college.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gQ29hY2ggQWxsZW4sIENvYWNoIFRlZWdhcmRp biwgYW5kIHRoZSBzdGFmZiBmb3IgZXZlcnl0aGluZy4gSeKAmWQgbGlrZSB0 byBhbm5vdW5jZSB0aGF0IGltIGVudGVyaW5nIG15IG5hbWUgaW50byB0aGUg dHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsIGFzIGdyYWR1YXRlIHRyYW5zZmVyLiAxIHllYXIg cmVtYWluaW5nLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1KIChAX215bGVzamFja3NvbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fbXlsZXNqYWNrc29uL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzI4ODUwOTY0ODIyODM1NDM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jackson gets a hand on Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer in this year's matchup between the Hoosiers and Cardinals.