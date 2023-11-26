Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's coming, who's going for Indiana football?
The NCAA's newly amended 45-day transfer portal window begins on Monday, December 4 for a 30 day stretch, just barely spilling over into the new year.
Indiana heavily relied upon transfers a season ago, making up for a large portion of the snaps and production in the 2023 campaign. IU went 3-9 last year, and fired head coach Tom Allen after seven seasons at the head of the program.
TheHoosier.com is keeping tabs on who's coming and going from the Indiana football program. Follow along with this tracker to follow who is entering the portal from the Hoosiers.
Outgoing
11/26/23 – Dexter Williams II, QB
Indiana lost scholarship quarterback Dexter Williams II to the transfer portal on Sunday, he announced on social media.
The second quarterback of the day to enter the portal, the Hoosiers QB room now stands with just two players on scholarship as of now – Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson and freshman Broc Lowry.
The redshirt junior was the oldest player in the IU quarterback situation this season, but did not see any playing time this year. He spent last offseason and the first half of this season recovering from reconstructive knee surgery after an injury in the 2022 Purdue game ended up being his final appearance in an Indiana uniform.
In four games during the 2022 season – his only in which he saw the field in Bloomington, Williams threw for 184 yards on just 13-of-38 completion attempts, and threw for two touchdowns. His best asset was perhaps his legs and his athleticism, tacking on 165 rushing yards and a score on 40 attempts on the ground.
11/26/23 – Brendan Sorsby, QB
Indiana is losing starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby to the transfer portal, he announced on Sunday afternoon.
The redshirt freshman totaled 1,587 yards through the air and 286 yards on the ground this season. He threw for 15 touchdowns and turned the ball over via interception just five times, and rushed for four more scores. After winning the starting job from Tayven Jackson following the Michigan game, Sorsby scored at least two total touchdowns in the season's final six games.
In the postgame press conference following the Purdue game, now-former head coach Tom Allen mentioned that he believed Indiana had found the starting quarterback of its future in Sorsby.
Now, the Hoosiers face questions once again on the quarterback front.
11/26/23 – Myles Jackson, LB/EDGE
Upon news breaking on Sunday morning that Indiana was moving on from head coach Tom Allen, Jackson became the first to officially announce his intentions to transfer. A former UCLA transfer, Jackson spent two seasons in the Hoosier program. During his time at Indiana, he accumulated 43 tackles, four of them coming for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Jackson accumulated a defensive grade of 59.8 from PFF this past season. Jackson's rushing defense graded out to a 69.5 and his pass rush a 55.3.
As a graduate transfer, Jackson has one season left in college.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
–––––
