Pair of in-state prospects to monitor in class of 2027 for Indiana

Last week, Rivals' initial class of 2027 recruiting rankings were released. The list of 60 high school prospects, which will eventually swell to a list of 150 players, features two Indiana natives. While still just high school sophomores, it's never too early to begin talking about the 2027 class. Here are two top-60 prospects out of the 2027 high school class to monitor moving forward for the Hoosiers.

JAYLEN MITCHELL

Jaylan Mitchell is one of the top ranked players in the 2027 high school class, and he's from just about two hours south from Bloomington. Playing his high school basketball at Evansville Reitz down in southern Indiana, Mitchell is a five-star forward that stands 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds. The No. 4 ranked player in the 2027 class currently has two offers, one from Evansville and the other from Illinois. Other programs such as Arizona State and Missouri have shown interest in the talented sophomore as well. It seems like just a matter of time before Mitchell gains an Indiana offer too. As a freshman at Evansville Reitz last year, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44% from the field and 24% from 3-point range. Check out some of Mitchell's summer highlights below.

JASON GARDNER JR.