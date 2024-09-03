Last week, Rivals' initial class of 2027 recruiting rankings were released.
The list of 60 high school prospects, which will eventually swell to a list of 150 players, features two Indiana natives.
While still just high school sophomores, it's never too early to begin talking about the 2027 class.
Here are two top-60 prospects out of the 2027 high school class to monitor moving forward for the Hoosiers.
JAYLEN MITCHELL
Jaylan Mitchell is one of the top ranked players in the 2027 high school class, and he's from just about two hours south from Bloomington.
Playing his high school basketball at Evansville Reitz down in southern Indiana, Mitchell is a five-star forward that stands 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds.
The No. 4 ranked player in the 2027 class currently has two offers, one from Evansville and the other from Illinois. Other programs such as Arizona State and Missouri have shown interest in the talented sophomore as well.
It seems like just a matter of time before Mitchell gains an Indiana offer too.
As a freshman at Evansville Reitz last year, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44% from the field and 24% from 3-point range.
Check out some of Mitchell's summer highlights below.
JASON GARDNER JR.
Fellow top-60 prospect in the 2027 class, Jason Gardner hails from the east side of Indianapolis.
The Fishers, Indiana product is on the smaller side, standing 6-foot-1 and 168 pounds, however the talented guard plays with great physicality.
The three-star recruit currently holds offers from Cincinnati, Purdue and IU Indianapolis, although it likely won't be long before Indiana joins that group too.
Gardner had a strong freshman season on Fishers' state championship team a season ago, handling the point guard duties for the Tigers.
Gardner averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season with the Tigers. He shot 46% from the floor and 2-15 (13%) from 3-point range.
Check out some of Gardner's highlights below.
–––––
