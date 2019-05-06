Indiana's annual "On the Road with the Hoosiers" fan engagement event at Huber's Orchard and Winery will take place Wednesday, May 29.

Both IU men's basketball head coach Archie Miller and football head coach Tom Allen are scheduled to speak at the event, which will be held in Plantation Hall at Huber's: 19816 Huber Road, Borden, Ind., 47106.

Tickets can be reserved for $50 in advance. Sponsored tables, which seat 10 are, available for $1,000 and include your name in the program, no waiting in line to enter the event & preferred table placement.

Additionally, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. ET and a buffet-style dinner will be served. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Last year's event sold out.

The event is presented by the IU Varsity Club, the Louisville/Southern Indiana Chapter of the IUAA and sponsored by German American Bank.

To purchase tickets for this year's On the Road with the Hoosiers event, click here.