Despite the Big Ten postponing fall sports, with the commissioner standing pat on the decision— then reversing the league’s stance and announcing on Wednesday that football will be played beginning next month— members of the Indiana football program have made it clear from the start: they came to play.

“No one ever came to me and said, ‘Coach, I’m not doing this,’” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said. “I think our guys are pretty locked in and believe in what we’re doing.”

With an unprecedented season looking to get underway, NFL draft prospects such as Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis have rescinded their initial statements that they would be opting out of the season.

“Now it’s back,” Wade said in an interview with ESPN. “Since it’s back, we’ve got a chance to win a national championship. That’s been my goal since day one.”

Ohio State, fresh off a college football playoff appearance last season, will play a surging Indiana program. Indiana is coming off their best season since 1993.



