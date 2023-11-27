BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sunday, Indiana parted ways with Tom Allen after seven years at the helm of the Hoosiers' football program. After winning 14 games and leading Indiana to back-to-back bowl games in 2019 and 2020, Allen and the Hoosiers won just nine games across the following three seasons. Seven up-and-down seasons with the Hoosiers ultimately culminated in Allen's firing following a 35-31 loss to Purdue in Indiana's third consecutive defeat in the Old Oaken Bucket game. With Indiana expected to cast a wide net in search of its next head coach, here's a couple of potential candidates to keep an eye on, in no particular order.

Justin Frye - Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach, Ohio State

Frye, an native of Elwood, Indiana, playing for Indiana on the offensive line from 2002 to 2006. Beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant in Bloomington, Frye has experience as an assistant coach at multiple Power 5 schools. Frye has worked at Florida, Temple, Boston College, UCLA and is currently at Ohio State. At his two most recent stops -- UCLA and Ohio State -- Frye worked under Chip Kelly and Ryan Day, two head coaches with great offensive track records.

Jason Candle - Head Coach, Toledo

In his eighth full season as the head coach at Toledo, Candle has the rockets sitting at 11-1 ahead of the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 2. This season mark the sixth time during his tenure with Toledo that Candle has led his team to a bowl appearance. Candle, an offensive-minded head coach, has won over 60 games and multiple conference championships with Toledo during his time with the Rockets. The lone knock against Candle is that he doesn't have any experience coaching at the Power 5 level.

Chris Creighton - Head Coach, Eastern Michigan

Coaching at one of the toughest places to succeed in the country, Creighton led Eastern Michigan to five bowl games in the last seven seasons entering the 2023 season. Creighton has north of 25 years of head coaching experience. The biggest challenge to overcome with Creighton is his strong friendship with now former head coach Tom Allen. While Creighton was the head coach at Wabash in 2007, he hired Allen to his staff from Ben Davis High School.

Kane Womack - Head Coach, South Alabama

Wommack is as familiar with the Indiana football program as anyone on this list, having served as Indiana's linebackers coach in 2018 before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. His work as one of the key minds behind Indiana's 2020 defense earned him his current job as the head coach of South Alabama. As the head coach of the Jaguars, Wommack has his team at 6-6 with a shot at the program's second bowl appearance in the last two seasons.

Jake Dickert - Head Coach, Washington State

In his short time with the program, Dickert -- a relatively inexperienced head coach -- has led Washington State to bowl appearances in back-to-back seasons. Despite that, the Courgars have a sub-.500 record (15-16) under Dickert. Similar to Tom Allen, Dickert has a defensive background. With Washington State left behind in the ashes that was the Pac-12, could Dickert be in search of a new opportunity outside of the Pac-2?

Antwaan Randle El - Wide Receivers Coach, Detroit Lions

A legendary name within the Indiana football program, Randle El spent four seasons with the Hoosiers from 1998-2001. After winning Big Ten Player of the Year in 2001, Randle El moved on to have a successful, nine year career in the NFL. Randle El is currently in his third season with the NFC North leading Detroit Lions, serving as the team's wide receivers coach. Randle El has just five years of coaching experience. Would he be willing to take the leap from the NFL to the college ranks for his first head coaching job? Randle El would certainly be a hire that Indiana fans would have no difficulty getting behind.

Mike Hart - Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator, Michigan

Hart was a member of the Indiana coaching staff from 2017-2020, serving as the Hoosiers' running backs coach and as the associate head coach during the 2020 season. Hart was instrumental in the development of Stevie Scott into an All-Big Ten caliber running back and the overall development of the rushing attack at Indiana. Now with Michigan, the Wolverines have consistently had a top-3 rushing offense in the Big Ten under the direction of Hart. He may not have extensive experience as a coordinator, but Hart -- who has strong connections within the Indiana athletic department -- is a name that will continue to be brought up in the Hoosiers' ongoing coaching search.

Willie Fritz - Head Coach, Tulane