INDIANAPOLIS -- Mike Katic was presented at a crossroads after last season: hang it up after five seasons with IU, enter the transfer portal or find a way to come back to Bloomington under a new head coach. While Katic may have thought about this decision thoroughly, that new head coach, Curt Cignetti from James Madison, did not think twice about having Katic on his roster. Cignetti talked to Katic soon after the lineman’s call with his assistant coach and as Katic put it, “Cignetti FaceTimed me and pitched me what he does, he wins.” This mantra of being a winner is what has already sold many IU fans on Cignetti and that’s what sold Katic as well. He said bluntly about this season, “I want to win.” This drive of success is what makes Katic such a great competitor and leader, while also making it a delight to have him back for his second year in a row at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Katic, the 6 '4'’’ 315 pound offensive lineman from Pittsburgh, PA has been around IU football since 2019, redshirting that year, but playing the last four for the Hoosiers. He has been a left guard for his entire collegiate career, but this season he’ll be faced with a new position, center. While being in a new role is never easy, Katic knows that nothing in the Indiana football program has been easy over the years he’s been there.

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Mike Katic speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Like most Hoosier fans out there, Katic knows it’s been a rocky road for IU football over the past few years, but the difference for Katic is that he’s lived it. “I had a bad taste in my mouth from the last two seasons," Katic said, and for good reason. The Hoosiers went a combined 7-17 in those seasons he referenced and, as a result, former coach Tom Allen was fired. While Katic has tons of respect for Allen, he knows that Cignetti brings in a different culture, one that is all focused on one goal: winning. Cignetti’s former and current players all know what he’s about and say publicly how open he is about his goal. "He's a winner, I think that's his pitch to a lot of guys," Katic said. "He wins football games. If you want to be successful in the Big Ten, you better have that confidence and that swagger about you." This is one of the reasons why players are so drawn to Cignetti, resulting in an incredibly successful transfer class, so this is one of the best locker rooms that we've had, the camaraderie of the team, it's different thing that has excited fans all over because of how important it is in today’s age of college football.

Indiana's Mike Katic (56) hikes the ball to Kurtis Rourke (9) as they work through a drill during practice at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)