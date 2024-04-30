“What made me choose Indiana was the way they welcomed me right away,” McCorkle said. “They made me feel like I was home. They showed a great amount love towards me and my peers too, so that was a big part of it.”

The Hoosiers welcomed their eighth commitment of the Class of 2025 on Friday with the addition of four-star Chris McCorkle, a 6-1, 170-pound defensive back from Cardinal Mooney High School (Fla.).

McCorkle is a tough cover corner who displays excellent ball skills. He can high-point the ball, make acrobatic interceptions look routine, and exhibits good hand use to break up passes. For all the value he adds to the Hoosiers on defense, even more could be said for his potential as a wideout: McCorkle is a speedy receiver with excellent burst off the line of scrimmage and ability to be a deep-play threat. In both phases of the game - whether it’s returning interceptions or catching passes - McCorkle has some juice with the ball in his hands and the ability to put points on the board.

McCorkle was originally a student at South Charleston in West Virginia before transferring to Cardinal Mooney. He held 28 offers - his most recent offers came close to home from the Seminoles and Gators - yet he opted to return to his Midwestern roots and play for new Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

“I feel like I will be great for the locker room because I bring great energy, and I love the game of football,” he said. “So I’m gonna always make sure me and my guys can be at the best of our abilities … and I feel like that is what makes a team good or even great.”

“Their new staff is great,” he added. “I mean, they’re doing special things with the new staff, so that’s gotta tell you something there.”