Indiana graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes has been selected to the 2023-24 United States Basketball Writers Association All-America second team, per a release on Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second straight year that Holmes has earned an All-American designation from USBWA. She was a first team selection last year following the 2022-23 season.

Holmes was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team and All-Big Ten Defensive team selection this past season.