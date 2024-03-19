Mackenzie Holmes named second team All-American
Indiana graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes has been selected to the 2023-24 United States Basketball Writers Association All-America second team, per a release on Tuesday afternoon.
This is the second straight year that Holmes has earned an All-American designation from USBWA. She was a first team selection last year following the 2022-23 season.
Holmes was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team and All-Big Ten Defensive team selection this past season.
Holmes led the Hoosiers and finished second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 20.0 points per game this season. She grabbed 6.9 rebounds a game and shot a nation's-best 66.7% from the field in her fifth season with Indiana.
In 27 of the Hoosiers' 29 games this season, Holmes eclipsed double-digit points. She had 16 20-point games this year.
In totality, this is Holmes' seventh All-American designation throughout her Indiana career.
Holmes leads the Hoosiers into the NCAA Tournament beginning this weekend. Indiana is a No. 4 seed in the tournament and will host the first two rounds. Indiana takes on No. 13 Fairfield (31-1) on Saturday at 1:30 P.M. ET on ESPN2.
–––––
