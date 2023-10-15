BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Liam McNeeley made waves on Sunday afternoon when he announced his decision to commit to Indiana on national television, the five-star recruit becoming the first pledge in the Hoosiers' 2024 class.

McNeeley broke down his decision with ESPN's Paul Biancardi moments after.

"Coach Woodson has been recruiting me for a really long time," McNeeley said. "Their interest in me has never wavered. They've been the most consistent in recruiting me and I feel really comfortable with them."

So comfortable, in fact, that the newest Hoosier pledge wasted little time in beginning to court the next potential five-stars to join him. Surrounded by a huddle of his Montverde teammates that eagerly supported his decision, McNeeley quickly turned to fellow five-star and priority Indiana target Derik Queen.

"My first call will be the to man right here, Derik Queen," McNeeley told Biancardi when asked if he'll be making any recruiting calls of his own. "We need Derik Queen to come be a Hoosier."

Biancardi then asked if there was anyone else McNeeley had in mind.

"Boogie Fland, that call is coming," he responded.